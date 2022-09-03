Bradley leads South Alabama to 48-7 rout of Nicholls

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Carter Bradley threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in his South Alabama debut and the Jaguars routed FCS Nicholls 48-7 in a season-opener. Bradley, a transfer from Toledo, completed 17 of 25 passes for 260 yards in three quarters. La’Damian Webb had 98 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 18 carries and Jalen Wayne had three receptions for 98 yards with two touchdowns. South Alabama, a top-40 defense a year ago, held Nichols to 165 total yards and less than 20 yards in the fourth quarter. Nichols had the No. 4 offense in FCS last season.

