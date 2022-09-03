Bournemouth pull off 3-2 comeback win at Nottingham Forest

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Bournemouth has come from two goals down at halftime against Nottingham Forest to win 3-2 in the English Premier League. Bournemouth lost 9-0 at Liverpool last weekend and manager Scott Parker was sacked on Tuesday. The team looked on course for another defeat under the temporary charge of Gary O’Neil. Forest led at the break through Cheikhou Kouyate’s header and Brennan Johnson’s penalty. But O’Neil’s men got back in it thanks to Philip Billing’s wonder strike from distance and drew level on Dominic Solanke’s acrobatic effort. The memorable comeback was completed three minutes from time when they capitalized on poor defending by Scott McKenna and Jaidon Anthony converted the winner.

