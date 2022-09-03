Blackman powers Arkansas State to 58-3 win over Grambling

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — James Blackman threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores to power Arkansas State to a 58-3 victory over FCS-member Grambling in a season opener. Blackman threw for 155 yards on 12-of-16 passing with two TDs in the first half. He also scored on a 9-yard run to lead the Red Wolves to a 30-0 lead. Blackman’s scoring throws went to Champ Flemings for 29 yards and Seydou Traore for 13. Blackman opened the scoring in the second half with a 2-yard TD run. Johnnie Lang, AJ Mayer and Mike Sharpe II added scoring runs. Blackman took a seat after completing 3 of 4 passes in the third quarter. He finished with 210 yards.

