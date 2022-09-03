Bello gets 1st big league win, Red Sox beat Rangers 5-3

BOSTON (AP) — Brayan Bello pitched six scoreless innings in his first major league win and John Schreiber escaped a jam in the ninth, helping the Boston Red Sox beat the Texas Rangers 5-3. Bello allowed three hits, struck out five and walked one in the longest of his eight big league appearances. The 23-year-old right-hander is one of the team’s top prospects. Rafael Devers drove in two runs in Boston’s fourth straight victory. Marcus Semien and Nathaniel Lowe homered for Texas in the eighth.

