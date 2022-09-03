Bayern held 1-1 at Union, Freiburg takes Bundesliga lead

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich’s 1-1 draw at Union Berlin has helped Freiburg move to the top of the Bundesliga after beating Bayer Leverkusen 3-2. Bayern and Union were left tied on points in third and fourth place, respectively. Freiburg is one point in front and ahead of second-place Borussia Dortmund on goal difference. All four teams are unbeaten after five rounds. Sheraldo Becker struck for Union in the 12th minute. Joshua Kimmich equalized in the 15th. Freiburg took the league lead after coming out on top of a thriller in Leverkusen. The game was level at 1-1 and 2-2 before Ritsu Doan took the 72nd-minute winner.

