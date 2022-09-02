Yanks 1B Rizzo gets epidural, out Rays series with back hurt

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo will miss a pivotal three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays this weekend after getting an epidural shot for lingering lower back pain. DJ LeMahieu started in place of Rizzo, who got the injection Thursday in California where the Yankees completed a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. Rizzo will rehab Saturday and Sunday in New York and possibly resume baseball activities Monday, with manager Aaron Boone not ruling out the slugger returning Tuesday. New York, which once held a 15 1/2-game lead in the AL East, started Friday six up on the Rays.

