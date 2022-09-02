Wolff makes an ace and leads LIV Golf event over newcomers

BOLTON, Mass. (AP) — Matthew Wolff is now a footnote in LIV Golf history. He has the first hole-in-one in the Saudi-funded league. Wolff shot a 63 and has a one-shot lead in the LIV Golf Invitational-Boston. A pair of newcomers are one shot back. Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann are among six players to recently sign with Greg Norman’s rival series. Smith made a long eagle putt on his final hole. He also broke a club against a tree playing a shot. Jordanian teen Shergo Al Kurdi filled in for Henrik Stenson. The Swede couldn’t play because of vertigo. Phil Mickelson shot 74.

