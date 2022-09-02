US defender Dest joins AC Milan looking ahead to World Cup

MILAN (AP) — United States defender Sergiño Dest is hoping to get more playing time ahead of this year’s World Cup in Qatar after joining Serie A champion AC Milan on transfer deadline day. Milan also has the right to buy Dest from Barcelona at the end of the season-long loan deal. The World Cup starts in November. Dest says “I need to get minutes for the World Cup. I need to play.” The 21-year-old Dest has a Surinamese-American father and Dutch mother and chose to play for the United States instead of the Netherlands.

