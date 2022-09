CHICAGO (AP) — Minnesota Twins starter Sonny Gray has exited the game against the Chicago White Sox because of right hamstring tightness. The veteran right-hander departed after the fourth inning. He allowed two runs and five hits. Gray came into the game with a 7-4 record and 3.04 ERA.

