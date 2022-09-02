Tigers’ Austin Meadows reveals mental health struggles

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows says he has been dealing with mental health issues along with physical ailments and will not play again this season. Meadows revealed his struggles in a social media post. Detroit manager A.J. Hinch has known of Meadows’ mental health issues for several weeks. Meadows addressed the subject with teammates on Friday. He will be around the team the rest of the year but won’t play. Meadows said he hopes his decision to go public will encourage others dealing with mental health problems “to reach out to someone for help.”

