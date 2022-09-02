Star guard Paige Bueckers plans to play for UConn in 2023-24

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Paige Bueckers intends to play basketball for Connecticut in the 2023-24 season after recovering from an ACL injury and surgery that’s sidelined her this season. Speaking on campus Thursday for the first time since being hurt, Bueckers was adamant that she won’t enter the 2023 WNBA Draft. The 21-year-old Bueckers had an injury-marred 2021-22 season. The Minnesota native returned for the NCAA tournament this spring and helped UConn to the title game, which it lost to No 1 South Carolina. In early August, Bueckers injured the same knee in a pickup game. The national player of the year as a freshman had surgery four days later.

