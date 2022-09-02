Sluka leads Holy Cross to 31-17 win over Merrimack in opener

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Matthew Sluka threw two touchdown passes and ran for 102 yards and another score to power Holy Cross to a 31-17 victory over Merrimack in a season opener. Sluka ran for a 7-yard score in the first quarter, connected with Ayir Asante for a 24-yard TD in the second and Derek Ng kicked a field goal in both periods to lead Holy Cross to a 19-10 lead at the half. Spencer Gilliam blocked a punt out of the end zone for a safety and Ng added his third field goal to stretch the Crusaders’ lead to 24-10 after three quarters. Sluka connected with Jalen Coker for a 46-yard score with 9:15 left in the game. Sluka finished with 242 yards on 13-of-22 passing with one interception and he had 13 rushes.

