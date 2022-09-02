Raleigh homers twice, Mariners down sluggish Guardians 6-1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cal Raleigh homered twice, Luis Castillo pitched six solid innings and the Seattle Mariners pushed their winning streak to five by beating the slumping Cleveland Guardians 6-1. Raleigh hit a solo homer in the second inning off rookie Cody Morris and connected for a three-run shot in the sixth to help Mariners keep pace in the crowded AL wild-card chase. Seattle has won seven of eight and 12 of 16. Castillo didn’t allow a run in six innings. The right-hander extended Cleveland’s scoreless streak to 27 innings — the club’s longest drought since 1991 — before the Guardians pushed across a run in the seventh off reliever Diego Castillo.

