Powell’s 4 TDs lead Eastern Michigan past FCS member EKU

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Taylor Powell passed for 271 yards and three touchdowns, Samson Evans rushed for 89 yards and two scores and Eastern Michigan beat FCS member Eastern Kentucky 42-34 in a season opener for both teams. Powell rushed for a 7-yard score early in the fourth quarter to extend Eastern Michigan’s lead to 35-17. After 10 straight points from EKU, Powell led a six-play, 65-yard drive ending in a 22-yard scoring pass to Hassan Beydoun for a 42-27 lead with 3:22 left. EKU scored on Parker McKinney’s 9-yard completion to Dakota Allen with 1:11 remaining, but Eastern Michigan secured the onside kick to seal it.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.