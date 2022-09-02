Pedersen finally gets stage win, Evenepoel keeps Vuelta lead

MONTILLA, Spain (AP) — This time there was no finish-line disappointment for Mads Pedersen in the Spanish Vuelta. The Danish rider finally triumphed in the Vuelta by taking the 13th stage after three consecutive second-place finishes earlier in the Grand Tour race. Pedersen was pipped at the end of the second, third and fourth stages but this time the 2019 world champion had enough to hold on to his first Vuelta victory. He made a late attack to beat Bryan Coquard and Pascal Ackermann. There were no changes at the top of the general classification as Remco Evenepoel and his challengers stayed safely in the peloton.

