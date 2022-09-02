Ons Jabeur reaches fourth round, Serena tries to at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Ons Jabeur is finally through to the fourth round of the U.S. Open. Avoiding the type of upset that has already knocked out many of the top women in the tournament, the No. 5 seed beat No. 31 Shelby Rogers 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. The Nos. 2-4 seeds were all upset in the second round, with Serena Williams ousting No. 2 Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion was hoping to take her potential final tournament into the round of 16 when she faced Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday night.

