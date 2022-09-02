Old Dominion does it again, beats Virginia Tech 20-17

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Blake Watson scored on a 1-yard run with 33 seconds to play and Old Dominion beat Virginia Tech for the second time in as many tries on its home field, 20-17. The Monarchs made a big splash in their debut as a member of the Sun Belt Conference and spoiled the debut of Hokies coach Brent Pry. When it was over, as they had in 2018 when the Monarchs knocked off the then-No. 13 Hokies 49-35, fans streamed onto the field in celebration. ODU is 2-12 in its history against Power Five programs, but 2-2 against the Hokies.

