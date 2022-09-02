Newgarden hit with grid penalty in tight IndyCar title fight

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden has been given a six-spot penalty on the starting grid of Sunday’s race at Portland International Raceway. The penalty is for an unapproved engine change and is an early setback in the Team Penske drivers’ bid to win a third title. With two races remaining, the IndyCar title is the tightest in nearly 20 years with seven drivers still mathematically eligible to win. Will Power has a three-point lead in the standings over teammate Newgarden headed into Sunday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.