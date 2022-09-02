Leonard, defense spark Duke to 30-0 rout of Temple in opener

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Riley Leonard threw for two touchdowns and completed his first 15 passes of the season, boosting Duke to a 30-0 victory over Temple as coach Mike Elko won in his debut. Duke recorded its first shutout of a Football Bowl Subdivision team since 1989 at North Carolina. Leonard, a sophomore, completed 24 of 30 passes for 328 yards. He also was the top rusher in the game with 64 yards on 11 carries. Elko was in his first game as a head coach after replacing David Cutcliffe, who spent 14 seasons in charge of the Blue Devils. Duke is coming off three consecutive losing seasons with a combined 10-25 record during that stretch.It was a disappointing opening game for first-year Temple coach Stan Drayton, who had been the associate head coach at Texas.

