Kreidler scores twice in debut as Tigers top Royals 5-4
By DANA GAURUDER
Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — Ryan Kreidler scored twice in his major league debut including the go-ahead run on pinch-hitter Harold Castro’s seventh-inning single and the Detroit Tigers edged the Kansas City Royals 5-4. Kreidler was promoted from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday and drew two walks. Javier Baez hit a two-run homer and Willi Castro had three hits including a solo homer. Detroit snapped a three-game losing streak. Michael A. Taylor hit a two-run homer for the Royals who have dropped three straight. Andrew Chafin got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Gregory Soto struck out the side in the ninth for his 24th save.