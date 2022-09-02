D’Arnaud hits 2 of Braves’ 5 homers in 8-1 win over Marlins

ATLANTA (AP) — Travis d’Arnaud and Vaughn Grissom homered off Sandy Alcantara in a four-run fourth inning, Michael Harris II homered in the sixth and the Atlanta Braves won their third straight, tying a season-high with five long balls in an 8-1 win over the Miami Marlins. The power display extended into the seventh when Austin Riley went deep for the 34th time and d’Arnaud followed with his 16th, marking 201 homers, most in the NL, hit by the defending World Series champion Braves. Atlanta, which is three games behind the New York Mets in the NL East, matched its season high at 31 games over .500.

