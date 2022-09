MILAN (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo simply took over with the game on the line. And as usual, he did it on both ends of the floor. Antetokounmpo scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Tyler Dorsey also finished with 27 points and Greece held off Croatia 89-85 in the opening Group C game for both teams at the EuroBasket tournament on Friday. All 24 teams in the field will play on Saturday as group games continue.

