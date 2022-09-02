AL Central-leading Guardians down 2 starters with injuries

CLEVELAND (AP) — Trying to hang on to their slim lead in the AL Central, the Cleveland Guardians lost two starting pitchers to injury. Zach Plesac has a broken hand and Aaron Civale is dealing with forearm inflammation. Cleveland leads Minnesota by just one game. Plesac was supposed to start Friday’s opener, but the right-hander was scratched. He broke his hand punching the ground in frustration last week against Seattle. Rookie Cody Morris will make his major league debut against the Mariners. Plesac has been plagued by a lack of run support this season and is just 3-11 with a 4.39 ERA in 23 starts. This will be Civale’s third trip to the injured list this season.

