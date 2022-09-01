Winn throws for 3 TDs, Wallace runs for 3 in UT Martin’s win

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Dresser Winn threw three touchdown passes, Zak Wallace rushed for three scores and UT Martin beat Western Illinois 42-25 in a season opener for both teams. Winn was 22-of-37 passing for 317 yards. Wallace rushed 20 times for 139 yards. Colton Dowell added 100 yards on seven catches with a score and Elijah Moot made two TD grabs. Shaun Lewis had a pair of interceptions in his UT Martin debut. Nick Davenport threw three touchdown passes and Henry Ogala added another for Western Illinois. Naseim Brantley had 171 yards on six catches with three scores.

