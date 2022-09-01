Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:22 AM

Virginia seeks better start for new coach against Spiders

KION

By The Associated Press

Tony Elliott is hoping to avoid starting his tenure at Virginia the way predecessor Bronco Mendenhall did. It was six years ago when the Spiders welcomed the Cavaliers then-new coach to the state with a 37-20 victory. The teams meet again on Saturday. Elliott’s team is bolstered by the return of record-setting quarterback Brennan Armstrong and a stable of talented receivers, but hopes to bring a more balanced attack to the table than last season.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content