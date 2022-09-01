Virginia seeks better start for new coach against Spiders

Tony Elliott is hoping to avoid starting his tenure at Virginia the way predecessor Bronco Mendenhall did. It was six years ago when the Spiders welcomed the Cavaliers then-new coach to the state with a 37-20 victory. The teams meet again on Saturday. Elliott’s team is bolstered by the return of record-setting quarterback Brennan Armstrong and a stable of talented receivers, but hopes to bring a more balanced attack to the table than last season.

By The Associated Press

