Vaughn, Pollock homer, White Sox beat Royals 7-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn and A.J. Pollock each cracked a two-run homer and singled, and the Chicago White Sox topped the Kansas City Royals 7-1. Leury Garcia and Elvis Andrus each added two hits and an RBI and for the White Sox, who won their second straight following a five-game slide to climb back within a game of .500. Chicago improved to 2-1 under bench coach Miguel Cairo, serving in his third game as acting manager while Tony La Russa is on indefinite leave to undergo tests for an unspecified health issue. Johnny Cueto allowed one run on six hits in 5 1/3 innings, walking none and striking out five.

