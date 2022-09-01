Vandy hosting Elon with chance for 1st 2-0 start since 2018

Vanderbilt can notch its first 2-0 start since 2018, and a victory Saturday night would match the win total for all of coach Clark Lea’s debut season. Elon has not beaten a Football Bowl Subdivision team since moving to the Football Championship Series in 1999. The Phoenix are 1-29-2 against Power Five programs with the lone win over Miami back in 1928. Elon has played eight current Power Five programs with the two ties coming against Duke and Georgia Tech in the 1920s.

By The Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.