Vandy hosting Elon with chance for 1st 2-0 start since 2018
By The Associated Press
Vanderbilt can notch its first 2-0 start since 2018, and a victory Saturday night would match the win total for all of coach Clark Lea’s debut season. Elon has not beaten a Football Bowl Subdivision team since moving to the Football Championship Series in 1999. The Phoenix are 1-29-2 against Power Five programs with the lone win over Miami back in 1928. Elon has played eight current Power Five programs with the two ties coming against Duke and Georgia Tech in the 1920s.