Undrafted Tony Adams sticks with Jets after impressive camp

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Tony Adams’ game film at Illinois impressed the Jets enough to spark real interest. The safety’s pre-draft interview with New York’s coaches sealed the deal. Safeties coach Marquand Manuel asked him during a video call what he wanted to get out of the NFL. Coach Robert Saleh recalled that Adams said he wanted to take someone’s job. And he accomplished that. Adams is on the Jets’ 53-man roster and joins running back Zonovan Knight as the only rookie undrafted free agents to make the cut out of training camp. Adams says he doesn’t think he did anything special other than just doing his job.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.