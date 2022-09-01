Temple-Duke matchup pairs 2 first-time head coaches

Duke and Temple meet on Friday night in a matchup or first-time head coaches. The Blue Devils are led by Mike Elko, who previously coached on the Texas A&M staff. The Owls are led by Stan Drayton, who previously worked at Texas. Duke says it marks only the fourth time since 1982 that two first-time head coaches will make their debuts against one another. The Owls’ offense and Blue Devils’ defense pairs two of the nation’s worst units last season. Duke closed last season with eight straight losses. Temple finished with seven losses in a row.

By The Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.