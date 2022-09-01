Tagovailoa leads Maryland into opener against Buffalo

Maryland took a step forward last season when it made a bowl game and won it handily. But there still seemed to be a big gap between the Terrapins and the top teams in the Big Ten. There’s not much they can do in their opener against Buffalo to prove that’s changed, but they’re expected to have a dynamic passing game with quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and several impressive receivers. The opener is a chance to show some signs of improvement defensively. This is Buffalo’s only scheduled game against a Power Five opponent.

By The Associated Press

