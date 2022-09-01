No. 8 Michigan aiming higher, hosts Colorado State in opener

No. 8 Michigan wants to surpass the success last year’s team had, and that won’t be easy. The Wolverines won a Big Ten title for the first time since 2004 and earned its first trip to the College Football Playoff. To achieve lofty goals, the Wolverines can’t afford to get stunned in a game that’s expected to be a rout such as Saturday’s opener at home against Colorado State. Former Nevada coach Jay Norvell is making his debut, hoping to help the Rams stay competitive in a game they’re expected to lose by four-plus touchdowns.

