No. 7 Utah opens with unprecedented hype vs Florida, Napier

No. 7 Utah opens with its highest preseason ranking in school history when it travels to Gainesville to face Florida on Saturday night. The defending Pac-12 champions will try to hand the Gators their first season-opening loss at home since 1989. Florida owns the NCAA’s longest active winning streak in homes openers at 32. None of the previous victories came against ranked teams. The game also marks the debut of new Gators coach Billy Napier, who led Louisiana-Lafayette to four consecutive Sun Belt Conference championship games before replacing fired Dan Mullen in November.

By The Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.