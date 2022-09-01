No. 7 Utah opens much-anticipated season in sweltering Swamp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No. 7 Utah visits Florida Field on Saturday for what arguably will be the Gators’ biggest non-conference game in nearly a decade. Florida has won 32 consecutive home openers, the longest active streak in college football. But this one could be different. The Utes have their highest preseason ranking in school history and look to start a much-anticipated season with a road victory against a Southeastern Conference opponent. The Gators are trying to gain momentum in new coach Billy Napier’s rebuild. They’re hoping some Swamp mystique might help.

