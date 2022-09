Texas A&M looks to open the season strong and remain undefeated in the series against Sam Houston. The Aggies will try and improve to 16-2 in home openers with a win Saturday. The Bearkats, who won the FCS national title in 2020, are playing their last season as an FCS team as they transition to FBS beginning next season.

By The Associated Press

