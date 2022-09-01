No. 25 BYU launches season of high expectations at USF

Jaren Hall and No. 25 BYU open the season with high expectations Saturday at South Florida. Despite missing three games due to injury, Hall threw for more than 2,500 yards and 20 touchdowns in helping the Cougars to a 10-3 record and No. 19 final ranking. South Florida is beginning the third year of a rebuild under coach Jeff Scott. Former Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon makes his debut for the Bulls, who went 2-10 last season. Bohanon started 12 games and led Baylor to the Big 12 championship in 2021. BYU is beginning its final season as an independent before joining the Big 12 next year.

