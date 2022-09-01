No. 20 Kentucky seeks to start strong against Miami (Ohio)

No. 20 Kentucky’s next victory will mark a milestone for coach Mark Stoops. Already the Wildcats’ longest-tenured coach entering his 10th season, Stoops can match legendary Paul “Bear” Bryant with his 60th victory with the program. The Wildcats are coming off their second 10-win season in four years and open at home against Miami (Ohio), which ironically provided Stoops his first career win in 2013. The Redhawks are coming off a 7-6 season with a bowl win. Two dynamic quarterbacks square in Kentucky’s Will Levis and Miami’s Brett Gabbert, the younger brother of veteran NFL QB Blaine Gabbert.

By The Associated Press

