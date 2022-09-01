No. 2 Ohio State seeks fast start against No. 5 Notre Dame

No. 2 Ohio State has one of the most explosive offensive attacks in the nation, and coach Ryan Day is stressing a fast start against No. 5 Notre Dame in Saturday night’s season opener. New Buckeyes defensive coordinator Jim Knowles installed a new scheme and a salty attitude in the unit. Emotions will be running high for first-year Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman, who played linebacker at Ohio State in 2004-08 and coached at Cincinnati under Luke Fickell. The Fighting Irish haven’t beaten Ohio State since 1936.

