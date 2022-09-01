Mel Tucker leads No. 15 Michigan St against Western Michigan

No. 15 Michigan State opens with Western Michigan on Friday night at home. Mel Tucker was named Big Ten coach of the year last season after winning 11 games, following a 2-5 debut with the Spartans in 2020. Broncos coach Tim Lester is 32-25 in five seasons and is coming off a 52-24 win over Nevada in the Quick Lane Bowl. Michigan State has eight starters back on defense and five on offense. .The Broncos return eight starters on defense and four on offense from last year’s team that was 8-5 overall and 4-4 in the Mid-American Conference.

By The Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.