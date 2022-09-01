Mariners hand Tigers 18th shutout loss, complete sweep

DETROIT (AP) — Julio Rodriguez and Ty France hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning and the Seattle Mariners completed a three-game series sweep by defeating the Detroit Tigers 7-0. It was the 18th shutout loss for the Tigers this season. France and Curt Casali drove in two runs apiece as the Mariners won for the sixth time in seven games. Logan Gilbert (11-5), who had gone winless in his previous nine starts, held Detroit to two hits and a walk while striking out nine in six innings. Gilbert’s last victory came on July 5.

