Horned Frogs travel to Colorado to kick off Sonny Dykes era

. TCU kicks off the Sonny Dykes era against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder on Friday night. Dykes was brought in to take over for Gary Patterson. Dykes spent the past four seasons at SMU, where he went 30-18. Dykes has a pair of quarterbacks he could use in Max Duggan and Chandler Morris. The Buffaloes have yet to name a quarterback. Incumbent Brendon Lewis has been competing against J.T. Shrout, who missed last season with a knee injury.

