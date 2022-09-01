Harris, New Hampshire sinks CAA newcomer Monmouth 31-21

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Randall Harris intercepted a pair of passes and his 25-yard pick-6 with 4:07 left sent New Hampshire past Monmouth 31-21 in a Colonial Athletic Association season opener. Muskett threw a 19-yard score to Alex Bryant with 9:25 left in the third quarter for a 21-17 Hawks lead. In the fourth, New Hampshire seized control with a five-play, 72-yard drive that ended when Dylan Laube scored on a 7-yard run with 6:20 to go. Harris’ interception and scored occurred on Monmouth’s ensuing drive to seal it. It was the first-ever matchup between the two schools. Monmouth, in its first year of CAA play, was formerly a member of the Big South Conference.

