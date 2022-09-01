Gardner-Webb rushes for 8 TDs in rout of Limestone

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Narii Gaither had 137 of Gardner-Webb’s 412 rushing yards, Janiero Crankfield rushed for three scores, and the Runnin’ Bulldogs routed Division II Limestone 56-21 in a season opener for both teams. Gaither had 120 yards in the first half as the Runnin’ Bulldogs piled up 309 rushing yards. Gardner-Webb had 394 yards of total offense and 22 first downs in the half while holding the Saints to 131 yards and five first downs. Gardner-Webb scored 42 points in the first half and finished the game with 642 total yards. Limestone, with a spark from quarterback John Seter in the second half, finished with 347 total yards.

