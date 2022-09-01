Florida QB Richardson ready for better health, more heroics

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Richardson is Florida’s unchallenged – and unproven — starting quarterback. He’s a budding star who’s already become a popular name found near the top of several 2023 NFL mock drafts. He’s big. He’s fast. He’s got arm talent. He’s a hometown hero eager to take over a coveted job in front of longtime friends and beloved family members. He’s everything the rebuilding Gators need and everything opposing defenses fear. He just needs to stay heathy, something he failed to do as a backup last season. But he has vowed to do everything he can to stay on the field. He has given up pregame backflips, hotel dances and even learned to slide.

