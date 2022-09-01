Finn leads Toledo rout over FCS Long Island University 37-0

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — equan Finn threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Toledo to a 37-0 rout of Long Island University in the season opener for both teams. It was the first shutout for Toledo since Sept. 14, 2019. Finn was 21-of-28 passing for 216 yards. He threw a 69-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Jamal Turner and later added a 40-yard scoring throw to Jerjuan Newton. Finn also led the Rockets in rushing with 12 carries for 64 yards that included a 7-yard touchdown run. Toledo held LIU, a FCS program, to just 113 yards of offense.

