Benfica signs US defender Brooks, German midfielder Draxler

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese club Benfica has signed World Cup winner Julian Draxler on a one-year loan deal from Paris Saint-Germain. The 28-year-old midfielder helped Germany win the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Benfica also reached a one-year deal with American free agent John Brooks. The move will help the 29-year-old defender contend for a spot on the U.S. World Cup roster as he will be playing at a club with a high defensive line similar to what coach Gregg Berhalter uses in the U.S. national team.

