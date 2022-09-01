Barcelona clears more salary cap room on deadline day

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona was busy in the beginning of the transfer window trying to boost its squad and making some high-profile signings that included Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha. But ahead of the transfer deadline the focus was mainly on getting rid of players to clear up some extra salary cap room. Barcelona worked to offload players such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sergiño Dest and Martin Braithwaite, allowing for the last-minute arrivals of defenders Héctor Bellerín from Arsenal and Marcos Alonso from Chelsea. Dest reached a deal with AC Milan and Braithwaite with Espanyol, while Aubameyang was set to return to England to join Chelsea.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.