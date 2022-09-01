Aubameyang back in EPL after joining Chelsea from Barcelona

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona before the summer transfer window closed to give manager Thomas Tuchel a new striker a season after they couldn’t make it work with Romelu Lukaku. The 33-year-old Aubameyang returns to the Premier League after just seven months in Barcelona, where he moved after being released by Arsenal. The deal was reportedly valued at $14 million. Aubameyang has signed a two-year contract and says “I have some unfinished business with the Premier League so it’s good to be back and really exciting.” The west London club is the biggest spender in Europe this window after an outlay of about $280 million.

