Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:15 PM

At US Open, Marino ‘grateful’ after anxiety, burnout hiatus

KION

By HOWARD FENDRICH
AP Tennis Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Rebecca Marino says she is grateful to be back in professional tennis after taking a five-year hiatus from the tour because of anxiety and burnout. The 31-year-old from Canada also is pleased to be playing well enough to make it to the third round at the U.S. Open. Her match Friday will be her first at that stage of a Grand Slam tournament since the 2011 French Open, when she was still just 20. She tells the AP she was not sure while she was retired whether she would make it back to the sport or to this level. Marino will get to the fourth round at a major for the first time if she can beat 36th-ranked Zhang Shuai of China.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content