At US Open, Marino ‘grateful’ after anxiety, burnout hiatus

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Rebecca Marino says she is grateful to be back in professional tennis after taking a five-year hiatus from the tour because of anxiety and burnout. The 31-year-old from Canada also is pleased to be playing well enough to make it to the third round at the U.S. Open. Her match Friday will be her first at that stage of a Grand Slam tournament since the 2011 French Open, when she was still just 20. She tells the AP she was not sure while she was retired whether she would make it back to the sport or to this level. Marino will get to the fourth round at a major for the first time if she can beat 36th-ranked Zhang Shuai of China.