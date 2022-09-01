AP source: Titans OLB Harold Landry tears ACL in practice
By TERESA M. WALKER
AP Pro Football Writer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press that Tennessee outside linebacker Harold Landry III tore an ACL at practice Wednesday. Landry is coming of the best year of his career with 12 sacks. That earned him a five-year extension worth up to $87.5 million with $52.5 million guaranteed. The Titans tied for ninth last season in sacks led by Landry. Tennessee was the only NFL team with at least three different players with at least eight sacks each. The defending two-time AFC South champs open the season Sept. 11 by hosting the New York Giants.