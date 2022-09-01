AP source: Cavaliers acquiring All-Star G Mitchell from Jazz
By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer
CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the trade tells AP the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to acquire All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the NBA still has to approve the trade. The person says Cleveland is sending guard Collin Sexton, forward Lauri Markkanen and rookie guard Ochai Agbaji along with three unprotected first-round picks to the Jazz. Mitchell is one of the league’s premiere scorers and his acquisition could put the Cavs among the elite teams in the Eastern Conference.